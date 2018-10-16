Missing Toddler's Body Found Partly Buried in Philly Park

The search for a missing girl in Philadelphia's Kemble Park ended with the discovery of a 2-year-old's body. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Officers found the body of a missing 2-year-old girl as they scoured a North Philadelphia park before dawn Tuesday, Philadelphia police said.

Police discovered a body that appeared to be that of a young girl in Kemble Park, Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan said. A 2-year-old girl, believed to be the one found in the park, was reported missing late Monday.

"It's terrible to see a child meet this kind of end," Ryan said.

Police called the death a homicide though the exact circumstances of the death had yet to be determined.

The child's caregiver led investigators to the park, police said.

Officers, flashlights in hand, could be seen going into the park along Olney Avenue after 5 a.m.

Police found the girl's partially buried body with the top of the head exposed, Ryan said. It was unclear how long the 2-year-old had been missing.

What appeared to be the girl's body was taken from the scene late Tuesday morning. Forensic testing would need to occur to officially confirm that the body is of the missing girl.

Investigators are looking for the girl's mother and father, Ryan said. The caretaker was being held as a possible suspect in connection to the death.

After daybreak, at least four police vehicles, including a Crime Scene Unit vehicle, could be seen parked on a basketball court and a tent was set up as officers went in and out of wooded areas. You could also hear what sounded like a chainsaw coming from the woods.

The park sits across the street from Philadelphia’s iconic Central and Girl's high schools. The search had no effect on school operations, School District of Philadelphia Spokesperson Megan Lello said.

This story is developing and will be updated.