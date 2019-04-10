Woman Pulled From Fiery Car Wreck in New Jersey: Witnesses

What to Know A woman was pulled from a fiery car wreck in New Jersey early Wednesday; she only suffered minor injuries, police said

A car crashed into two utility poles and burst into flames in New Jersey, knocking out power for thousands of customers.

Nobody was seriously injured in the wreck that happened on Belleville Turnpike in Kearny at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, but more than 2,000 customers were without power for hours, according to officials and PSE&G.

Video from the scene shows the car’s charred remains on its side with the engine of the Hyundai Sonata on the other side of the street.

It’s not yet clear what led to the crash, but witnesses said they saw the driver coming through at a high rate of speed trying to pass another vehicle. Something happened and the car flipped on its side, taking out two utility poles in the process.

The driver had to be rescued after the car burst into flames, charring the car to a crisp and damaging the side of a nearby building. Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The roadway around the crash is shut down to traffic. PSE&G is trying to restore power to those who lost it.