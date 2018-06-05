Remembering NYC Fashion Icon Kate Spade

Kate Spade was remembered Tuesday as a fashion icon after she was found dead in an apparent suicide at her New York City apartment.



The Missouri-born fashion designer left behind a husband of 24 years and a 13-year-old daughter.



She'll be remembered for the company she created, Kate Spade New York, which began as a handbag company in 1993 and grew to be one of the country's most recognizable designer labels.



See images from her life below: