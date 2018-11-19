The father of Karina Vetrano broke down on the stand as he told the courtroom about finding his daughter's body after she went out for a jog and never returned. Rana Novini reports.

What to Know Karina Vetrano's 2016 strangulation death shocked the city; her body was found by her father and police hours after she went missing

Chanel Lewis, of East New York, is charged with murder and sexual abuse in her strangulation death; he has pleaded not guilty

Lewis was connected to the case via DNA evidence that was obtained from underneath Vetrano's fingernails

Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the murder trial of the 22-year-old man accused of killing a young woman when she went out for a run in her Queens neighborhood more than two years ago.

Karina Vetrano, 30, went out for her usual run on Aug. 2, 2016. She never came home. Her father, Phil Vetrano, was among the group that found her body in Howard Beach's Spring Creek Park hours after she was reported missing.

Phil Vetrano broke down on the stand as he testified about the horror.

“I let out this sound that I — that I never made before or since. It was — I don’t know. It was like a wail,” he recalled. “And then I screamed, ‘My baby, my baby.’”

Trial Begins 2 Years After Killing of Queens Jogger

The trial has started for the suspect accused of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano. Roseanne Colletti reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018)

Chanel Lewis, 22, was arrested in the killing about six months after Vetrano's death. In a confession tape played during the trial last week, Lewis was heard saying he was angry about the loud music his neighbor had been playing when he encountered Vetrano jogging on the park trail.

“While you were in the park, did something happen?” Assistant District Attorney Peter McCormack asks Lewis on the tape, which is dated Feb. 5, 2017.

“Yes,” Lewis replied.

Lewis then admits that he “got angry and started hitting [Vetrano]” in the face and mouth, video shows.

At some point during the attack, Vetrano’s tooth broke, he says, adding that Vetrano’s face ended up in a pool of water.

Lewis also admits to putting his hands around Vetrano’s neck and hitting her for about five minutes, before dragging her “somewhere off the pathway.”

NYC Jogger's Mom Sobs as Killing Is Detailed

The trial for a man accused of killing a woman while she was out jogging in New York City is began Monday. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018)

Her clothing was “pulled off,” but Lewis denies sexually assaulting her.

Lewis, who was 20 when he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled Vetrano, has been charged with murder and sexual abuse in her death. Prosecutors said he was connected to the case via DNA evidence obtained from underneath Vetrano's fingernails. The medical examiner had said she fought for her life.

Lewis has pleaded not guilty. He is being represented by Legal Aid, which has said it has "serious doubts" about evidence-gathering and police activities leading to his arrest. He faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.