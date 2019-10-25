What to Know Early Friday morning, Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the Oculus, according to photos and video posted on social media

In images shared online, fans captured the rapper, dressed in a dark t-shirt and pants and light-colored sneakers

In recent weeks, Kanye West held Sunday Service in Queens and previewed his two films and forthcoming album in Washington Heights

'Ye is in the building!

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the Oculus Plaza located at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan seemingly as part of his popular Sunday Service, according to photos and video posted on social media.

Based on images shared online, fans captured the rapper, dressed in a dark t-shirt and pants and light-colored sneakers, and a long line of similarly dressed individuals they describe as the “choir” walking through Oculus among a maze of lights and cameras. It is unclear the exact reason for West's Oculus visit or what he and his team were filming.

However, it is not the first time in recent weeks that the mutli-faceted artist stepped foot in the Big Apple delighting fans. Just last month, West held his Sunday Service at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Queens. Sunday Service is a West-led musical and touted as a spiritual experience that’s been held in several different states all over the country.

Following his Queens event, he headed over to Washington Heights where he previewed two films, as well as played his forthcoming album, "Jesus is King," for hundreds of fans.

Fans still await the release of Kanye’s forthcoming album "Jesus is King" after multiple unfulfilled release dates. It was most recently scheduled to be released Friday at midnight, but early Friday morning, West tweeted out to fans eagerly waiting his album’s arrival.

"To my fans, thank you for being loyal & patient," he wrote. "We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need' 'Follow God' & 'Water.'"

However, West went on to assure his legions of anxious fans that he and his team are working to finalize the album.

"We not going to sleep until this album is out!" his tweet continued.