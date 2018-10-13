KKK Flyers Left on NJ Lawns: Police - NBC New York
KKK Flyers Left on NJ Lawns: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Leaflets promoting the KKK were left on several lawns in Cherry Hill, police said Saturday. 

    The fliers were left in plastic bags on the front lawns of several homes in the Old Orchard neighborhood, police said. 

    “This type of hatred and bigotry will not be tolerated in our town," Mayor Chuck Cahn said. "We will investigate this matter until we identify the individuals responsible and will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.” 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828 or email tips@cherryhillpolice.com. 

