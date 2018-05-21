Video shows what appears to be a man suffering the effects of the drug K2, as law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York has been flooded with K2 overdoses amid a 'bad batch'.

What to Know At least 40 people have overdosed in New York City from synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, this weekend, sources say

Bed-Stuy saw 25 overdoses with 15 people taken to the hospital this weekend; East New York saw at least 15 people overdose, sources say

Sources say a bad batch across the area may be the culprit and the numbers of victims are expected to increase

As many as 30 people have overdosed in New York City from synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, since Saturday, law enforcement sources say.

Over a dozen people were transported to multiple area hospitals in connection to a possible bad batch of K2 in the 81st and 83rd precincts on Saturday night, authorities say.

Bedford-Stuyvesant saw 15 overdoses with 14 people being taken to the hospital since Saturday, while East New York saw nearly 15 people overdosing on the drug, law enforcement sources say, adding that a bad batch across the area may be the culprit.

With more overdose cases being actively investigated, the numbers of victims are expected to increase, according to sources.

Authorities arrested four people in connection to the K2 weekend overdoses, with three arrested for allegedly also selling untaxed cigarettes at 930 Broadway and 943 Broadway. The fourth person was arrested at 1139 Myrtle Ave. and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Raddwan Alsidi, 24, Marcial Cortez, 26, and Ashraf Rayshani, 22, were arrested and charged for possession for unstamped taxes on cigarettes and criminal possession of a weapon.

Tyquan Holley, 41, is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance of synthetic marijuana after he was allegedly found with synthetic marijuana.

It was not immediately clear if the four men retained attorneys to comment on the charges.