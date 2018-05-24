The number of overdoses from synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, in five different Brooklyn locations has increased to 56 confirmed cases, law enforcement officials say. Erica Byfield reports.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan announced Tuesday that the overdoses that have occurred in Brooklyn since Saturday have occurred in 5 locations

Four out of the five locations are local shelters, authorities say, adding they are getting the word out to warn the community

One hundred people have overdosed on K2 -- also known as synthetic marijuana -- as a tainted batch of the chemical-laced potpourri continues to course through Brooklyn, the NYPD announced on Thursday.

Police have also arrested 36 people in connection with the overdose outbreak which began last week and continued through Thursday.

Police also said on Thursday that two mixtures of the drug have been identified in the latest outbreak. One of those strains has been blamed for a death in Japan, but no fatalities have been reported.

“Every K2 has a different chemical composition,” Monahan explained on Tuesday.



The city Health Department had the outbreak -- the largest since a three-day outbreak in 2016 -- is clustered in Brooklyn and centering in Bushwick-Williamsburg. Cases have also been reported in Bedford-Stuyvesant and East New York.

Police have urged the community to call Crimestoppers if they have any information related to K2, whether it is individual selling on the streets or stores selling the drug.