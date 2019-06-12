What to Know
Closing arguments continued Tuesday for the alleged gang members accused of killing Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, with both the defense and prosecutors urging the jury to reach their verdict based off the suspects’ intent.
Assistant District Attorney Morgan Dolan used her time to go into detail about what the five defendants are accused of doing — trapping Guzman at the Bronx bodega and hacking him to death with a machete.
She used her summation to show the jury the 15-year-old’s final moments repeatedly, slowing it down to show each defendant’s actions. The ADA’s argument also included graphic autopsy photos — including the slit on Junior’s neck the medical examiner says killed him — bringing some members of the jury to tears.
“This 15 year old boy, moments before death, fought like hell to get away,” said Dolan.
The defense told jurors earlier in the day that the prosecution had failed to prove the suspects wanted to kill Junior, arguing testimony from star witnesses showed the men “intended to hurt Junior, not kill him.”
Jury deliberations begin on Thursday.