Jurassic Park Ride Proposal Will Leave You With a Dino-Sized Smile

A couple of Jurassic Park superfans who broke a record by riding the soon-to-be-closed Universal Studios Hollywood ride 62 times -- yes, you read that right -- also had another first: a surprise proposal on the ride.Devin and Chelsea rode the dino-riffic ride 62 times over the course of 13 hours.But what really got Chelsea's heart pumping wasn't just the T-rex and velociraptors. It was what she thought was their last photo from the ride.When they viewed their 61st ride photo, Devin had revealed his shirt, which read: "Will you marry me?" Obviously, it was in the classic "Jurassic Park" font we all recognize.The Jurassic Park surprises didn't end though. He produced an amber ring (with a dinosaur blood carrying mosquito inside) out of a Barbasol can.True love exists, people.