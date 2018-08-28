 Jurassic Park Ride Proposal Will Leave You With a Dino-Sized Smile - NBC New York
Jurassic Park Ride Proposal Will Leave You With a Dino-Sized Smile

By Heather Navarro

3 hours ago

A couple of Jurassic Park superfans who broke a record by riding the soon-to-be-closed Universal Studios Hollywood ride 62 times -- yes, you read that right -- also had another first: a surprise proposal on the ride.

Devin and Chelsea rode the dino-riffic ride 62 times over the course of 13 hours.

But what really got Chelsea's heart pumping wasn't just the T-rex and velociraptors. It was what she thought was their last photo from the ride.

When they viewed their 61st ride photo, Devin had revealed his shirt, which read: "Will you marry me?" Obviously, it was in the classic "Jurassic Park" font we all recognize.

The Jurassic Park surprises didn't end though. He produced an amber ring (with a dinosaur blood carrying mosquito inside) out of a Barbasol can.

True love exists, people.

Grab a tissue and watch the full video here.
