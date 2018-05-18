A woman and her 7-year-old son died in a jump from a window of a 29-story midtown hotel Friday morning, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

Sources initially said the child was a baby believed to be no more than 8 months old, but later clarified the child was older. It's not clear if his mother was holding him at the time. Both were found dead on a second-floor balcony of the boutique Gotham Hotel on 46th Street near Fifth Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

It's not clear how many stories they fell. There was no scene on the street outside, and the mother and son have not been identified.

Cops swarmed the hotel lobby, and streets were closed off in the area as detectives began to question staff members and other witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



