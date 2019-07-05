July 4th: See Brooklyn Bridge Lights Up With Over 70,000 Fireworks - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

July 4th: See Brooklyn Bridge Lights Up With Over 70,000 Fireworks

By Kiki Intarasuwan

9 PHOTOS

11 minutes ago

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
Brooklyn Bridge lit up like it has never been before for Thursday's Independence Day celebration.

The 43rd Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks launched more than 70,000 shells and effects on and around the bridge for millions of spectators who flocked to NYC for the nearly half hour spectacle.

The Macy's team said that this year's spectacle also had three times more firepower — launching 3,000 shells a minute. The fireworks spectacular was so big that in addition to the Brooklyn Bridge, more than two dozen streets were closed ahead of the show.
More Photo Galleries
Freak Hailstorm Dumps Over 4 Feet of Ice on Guadalajara
PHOTOS: NYC Pride Parade on 50th Year of Stonewall Riots
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us