Brooklyn Bridge lit up like it has never been before for Thursday's Independence Day celebration. The 43rd Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks launched more than 70,000 shells and effects on and around the bridge for millions of spectators who flocked to NYC for the nearly half hour spectacle. The Macy's team said that this year's spectacle also had three times more firepower — launching 3,000 shells a minute. The fireworks spectacular was so big that in addition to the Brooklyn Bridge, more than two dozen streets were closed ahead of the show.