One of snowboarding's fastest rising stars hails straight from Westport, Connecticut -- and she's one of the key names to watch during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Here are some quick facts on the tri-state's own Julia Marino.

Big air snowboarding will make its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. U.S. snowboarders Julia Marino and Ryan Stassel explain how it works with the help of Legos.