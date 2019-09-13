99524 -- North Bergen --- Tuesday 18, 2012 --- Judge Nino Falcone of North Bergen spoke in the courtroom he will preside in the new North Bergen Municipal Court Building prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony held to unveil the new building. The building will house the municipal court and the parking authority and both will resume their operations at the new facility on Monday, July 23rd. AMY NEWMAN/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know A New Jersey judge accused of grabbing a woman’s breast in his office allegedly tried to give her money immediately afterward

Judge Nino Falcone allegedly slid his hands along the sides of the woman's chest and grabbed her breasts, telling her to let him “play”

When she tried to get away he offered to give her birthday money, and called the office she works at twice the next day to talk with her

A New Jersey judge accused of grabbing a woman’s breast inside his private office allegedly tried to give her money immediately afterward, and then attempted to get in contact with her the next day, according to an affidavit.

North Bergen Municipal Court Judge Nino Falcone had the victim in his office on August 29, discussing business with her (the victim is the manager at a doctor’s office he represents). The conversation eventually shifted to her recent birthday and vacations she went on, and the victim shortly thereafter started to leave.

As she was attempting to exit, Falcone pulled her in for a hug and rubbed her back, the affidavit reads, making the woman feel uncomfortable. As she tried to push him away, Falcone allegedly slid his hands along the sides of her chest, then grabbed her breasts while telling her to let him “play,” according to the report.

Falcone, 78, grabbed her wrist as she continued to fight, then let go and took out his wallet — offering to give her some money for her birthday, the affidavit says.

The victim left and immediately went back to the doctor’s office where she works, telling the doctor everything that happened. The doctor told police that she was “crying” and “shaking” as she recounted the alleged incident. The woman also told a receptionist who found her in the bathroom crying, and said that she did not want to report the alleged incident because of Falcone’s position of power.

The receptionist also told police that Falcone called the doctor’s office twice the very next day, both times asking to speak with the victim, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the victim is a 33-year-old woman. Falcone was arrested on Thursday, and charged with criminal sexual contact. He was released, with his next court appearance scheduled for October 3.

Falcone was suspended from his job as a municipal court judge without pay.