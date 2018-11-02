NJ Man Accused of Stalking Man Walking to House of Worship - NBC New York
NJ Man Accused of Stalking Man Walking to House of Worship

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A New Jersey man is accused of following and harassing a man as he walked to a house of worship, authorities say.

    Police say Jonathan Singer, 53, of Norwood, is facing stalking charges after officials say he filmed the entire encounter and then uploaded it to social media.

    It happened last Saturday in Closter, officials said, but Singer wasn’t arrested until Thursday. He is charged with stalking and harassment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

    He is expected to be arriagned in court on Friday. 

    The Bergen Record reports, he was heard in the video he posted online yelling “lying rabbi.”

