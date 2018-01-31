Bon Jovi Sells $16 Million Duplex in West Village: Reports

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi has sold his sublime West Village duplex more than six months after he put it on the market, according to the Wall Street Journal. The 4,031-square-foot stunner wraps two corners at the celebrity-favorite 150 Charles Street condo building. Bon Jovi put the duplex on the market for $17.25 million last June before lowering the price to $15.95 million in July, a spokeswoman for listing agency Corcoran told the Wall Street Journal. The identity of the buyer has not been revealed. The property was listed by the Robby Browne Team at Corcoran.

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi has put his sublime West Village duplex on the market. The property is listed by the Robby Browne Team at Corcoran. (Photo credits: The Corcoran Group)