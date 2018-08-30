What to Know The celebration of John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and politician enters day two with a church service and a military salute

Seventeen people in four states have come down with salmonella-related illnesses from kosher chicken, and one person in New York has died

Kanye West apologized on a radio station for calling slavery a 'choice,' and he broke down on air over an old friend

After Church Service, John McCain to Depart Arizona for Last Time

The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters a second day with a church service and a military salute before his casket departs his adopted state of Arizona for the U.S. Capitol. A motorcade with McCain's remains leaves from the Arizona Capitol, where McCain has been lying in state so thousands of people could say goodbye. Visibly bereft family and friends gathered there for an emotional private service, where Cindy McCain pressed her face against her husband's coffin and daughter Meghan McCain erupted in audible sobs. Arizona residents have been invited to honor McCain by lining the route from the Capitol to the North Phoenix Baptist Church, where an honor guard will greet the hearse when it arrives. Along with invited family and friends, around 1,000 seats were being made available to members of the public who signed up. After the church service, a motorcade will take McCain's casket to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a final salute from members of the Arizona Air and Army National Guard. From there, a C-32 military aircraft will take McCain to the East Coast for another public viewing at the U.S. Capitol.

White Ex-Cop Gets 15 Years in Black Teenager's Death

Jurors sentenced the former Balch Springs police officer convicted of murder to 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. The prosecution and the defense both rested following the second day of the sentencing phase in the trial of Roy Oliver, who was convicted for the 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver's legal team said it gave notice of appeal after the jury's verdict because they believed errors were made during the trial. After two days of testimony, prosecutors asked jurors to send Oliver to prison for at least 30 years. The defense told the jury the murder was a crime of passion, and asked for two to 20 years. In a rare guilty verdict in a police shooting case, the Dallas County jurors were not swayed by Oliver's claim that he feared for his partner's life when he fired into the vehicle. His partner told jurors he didn't fear for his life.

17 Made Ill in Four States and One Dead in NY From Kosher Chicken Salmonella Outbreak

Seventeen people in four states have come down with salmonella-related illnesses from kosher chicken, and one person in New York has died, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says. The CDC said several of the ill people reported eating Empire-brand Kosher chicken before being sick. Of the 17 cases, 11 are in New York, four are in Pennsylvania and one each happened in Maryland and Virginia. Those sickened with salmonella ranged in ages from 76 years old to less than a year old. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service already issued a health alert on Aug. 24 about Empire Kosher brand raw chicken items. Empire has not issued a statement on its website about the outbreak.

Kanye West Apologizes for Saying Slavery Was 'a Choice'

Kanye West apologized on a radio station for calling slavery a "choice," and he broke down on air over an old friend. "I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry for hurting, I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment," West told 107.5 WGCI radio in his hometown. "And I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment, and also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that," he said. West also addressed a question that left him speechless on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about why he feels President Trump cares about black people. He later tweeted he wasn't stumped by the question and didn't much appreciate how the show cut awkwardly to a commercial break after his extra-long pause.

Everything We Know About Ben Affleck's Latest Rehab Stay

It has been a week since Ben Affleck entered rehab for a third time following his latest relapse. The star, who has battled alcohol addiction for many years, was admitted to a rehab facility on Aug. 22 after his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention. With the assistance of a bodyguard and a professional from the treatment center, Garner approached the Oscar winner, who was "not resistant and knew he needed help," at his home in the Pacific Palisades. "He was grateful that Jen was there for him again and did not fight it," a source previously told E! News. His latest stint in rehab follows his split from "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. The two dated for over a year, but things recently came to an end after Shookus realized she would be unable to move to California as the couple previously planned. At the time a source told E! News, "They talked about Lindsay moving to L.A. but it wasn't going to happen."