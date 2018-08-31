What to Know It's Washington's turn to say goodbye to the late Sen. John McCain. And McCain is saying farewell — his way

Product Quest said this week it was pulling all lots of nasal treatments and baby oral gels made in its Florida facility

Emmy Rossum, who has played Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime comedy 'Shameless' since it began, announced her exit from the show on Facebook

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Washington to Bid Farewell to the Late Sen. John McCain

It's Washington's turn to say goodbye to the late Sen. John McCain. And McCain is saying farewell — his way. The six-term Republican senator, who lived and worked in nation's capital over four decades, will lie in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation. On Saturday, McCain's procession pauses by the Vietnam Memorial and heads for Washington National Cathedral for a formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents — Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush — are expected to speak there. People close to the White House and McCain's family said President Trump, who has mocked McCain for getting captured during the Vietnam War, has been asked to stay away from all events.

At Least 7 Dead in New Mexico Bus Crash, Officials Say

At least seven people were killed and others were seriously injured in a head-on crash involving a commercial passenger bus and a semi-truck along Interstate 40 in New Mexico, near the Arizona border, authorities said. Preliminary information indicated the semi was headed east when it blew a tire, sending the rig across the median and into oncoming traffic where it smashed into the bus, New Mexico State Police said. There were 49 people aboard the Greyhound bus. Authorities said many were transported to hospitals, but they could not immediately provide an exact count of how many were hurt or their conditions. Nine bus passengers were being treated at University of New Mexico Hospital with three more patients expected to be transported there. UNM officials didn't release any details about the patients' conditions.

Hundreds of Nasal Products Added to CVS Mist Recall Over Bacterial Concerns

An over-the-counter health and beauty product manufacturer supplying medicines to retailers across the country has expanded its voluntary nasal product recall to include all nasal products and baby oral gels -- amounting to hundreds of items -- over concerns of microbial contamination that could pose life-threatening infection risk for vulnerable users. Product Quest, which first announced a recall of some bottles of CVS Health's 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist, said this week it was pulling all lots of nasal treatments and baby oral gels made in its Florida facility. The recall amounts to hundreds of nasal allergy and congestion treatments used by both children and adults. Product Quest recalled the items as a precaution after finding Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a kind of bacteria, in some of its CVS products. Frequent use of the contaminated product could result in infections, which could be life-threatening for users with cystic fibrosis or people who are immuno-compromised, according to the FDA. Product Quest said there is no known microbial contamination associated with the nasal products and gels added to the recall, but it was pulling them out "an abundance of caution."

Emmy Rossum Says She’s Leaving Showtime Comedy 'Shameless'

Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to "Shameless." Rossum, who has played Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime comedy since it began, announced her exit in a lengthy Facebook post. "This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends," Rossum wrote. Until she joined "Shameless," she said she didn't know she craved the community the show gave her. "There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season," Rossum said. Season nine of "Shameless" is currently filming and set to debut on Sunday, Sept. 9 with the second half of the expanded season poised to debut in January 2019. Back in 2016, Rossum had a contract dispute with the series and she demanded equal pay ahead of season eight. It was later resolved.

Plus-Sized Model Responds After Morgan Slams CosmoUK Cover

Plus-sized model Tess Holliday is happy to be this month's cover subject of CosmopolitanUK. And she doesn't care what the haters think... including outspoken British journalist and television host Piers Morgan. Holliday first took to Twitter to express her glee about being a cover subject. "Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that! Thank you @CosmopolitanUK for this incredible opportunity If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life," Holliday wrote. But Morgan took to Instagram to berate the cover and its editors for putting the plus-sized model on its cover. "As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we’re supposed to view it as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.’ What a load of old baloney," Morgan wrote. "This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models." Holliday was quick with a response of her own.