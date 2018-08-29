What to Know Family, friends and constituents will gather at Arizona's Capitol to pay respects to Sen. John McCain, the first of two days of services

Final Farewells to Sen. John McCain Begin at Arizona Capitol

Family, friends and constituents will gather at Arizona's Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain, the first of two days of services here before he departs the state he has represented since the 1980s. A private ceremony will be held at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state. That ceremony will include remarks from Gov. Doug Ducey and former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, plus a benediction from Sen. Jeff Flake. It will also mark the first appearance of McCain's family members since the longtime Arizona senator died of brain cancer at age 81. Later that afternoon, the Capitol will be open to members of the public who want to pay their respects. The viewing will go on as long as people are waiting in line, Rick Davis, McCain's former presidential campaign manager, said. For some Arizona residents, McCain has been a political fixture in the state for their entire lives. He took office in Arizona in the early 1980s, first as a congressman and then as a senator in the seat once held by Sen. Barry Goldwater.

Andrew Gillum Upsets Democratic Field in Florida Governor's Race

A liberal Florida Democrat pulled off an upset victory in the state's primary for governor while President Trump's favored candidate cruised to victory for the GOP, setting up a fierce fall showdown in the nation's largest political battleground. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who would be the state's first black governor, and Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, both defeated more moderate opponents aligned with their parties' establishment. In Arizona, Rep. Martha McSally fended off a pair of conservative challengers to carry the Republican Senate primary to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake. That race was shadowed by the death of John McCain, a towering figure who represented Arizona in the Senate for six terms. Gov. Doug Ducey will name McCain's replacement after the senator's funeral. Gillum thanked supporters who embraced "our plan for a state that makes room for all of us, not just the well-heeled and the well-connected, but all of us."

Pope Laments Abuse in 1st Post-Bombshell Vatican Appearance

Pope Francis has lamented how Irish church authorities failed to respond to the crimes of sexual abuse, speaking during his first public appearance at the Vatican after bombshell accusations that he himself covered up for an American cardinal's misdeeds. Francis dedicated his general audience to his weekend trip to Ireland. The final day of the trip was overshadowed by release of a devastating document from a retired Holy See diplomat accusing Vatican authorities, including Francis, of covering up for ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick despite knowing for years that he slept with seminarians. Francis omitted from his remarks a line in his prepared text noting how he had prayed in Ireland for the Virgin Mary to intervene to give the church strength to "firmly pursue truth and justice" to help victims heal.

STDs Set New Record, Continuing Rapid Rise in US, CDC Says

Nearly 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were diagnosed in the United States last year, far more than the STD record set in 2016, NBC News reported. The new data come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said the number of cases in 2017 surpassed the previous record by more than 200,000. There have been recent increases in STDs among heterosexual men and women and among pregnant women and their babies, said Dr. Gail Bolan, head of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention. "Usually there are ebbs and flows, but this sustained increase is very concerning," Bolan said. She and others suspect that newer drugs that made HIV less lethal and infectious may have contributed to declining condom use.

50 Adult Meds Added to National Recall With 32 Kids' Items

King Bio has announced it is pulling all of its water-based products across all brands, amounting to more than 50 products intended to treat virtually every ailment from migraines to allergies, amid a national recall over concerns about possible purity issues. The company's founder, Frank King, announced the expanded recall in a statement on the website. Nearly three dozen children's medicines have already been recalled over the microbial contamination fears. King Bio, a North Carolina-based company that makes homeopathic drugs, first said last week that a small percentage of its products produced between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for the microbial contamination. The company said use of the medicines could result in increased or life-threatening infections. There have been no reports of illnesses.

Cardi B Sorry for ‘Real Housewives' of Civil Rights Parody

Cardi B has apologized to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. for portraying the civil rights leader's wife, Coretta Scott King, in a comedy skit. News outlets report the Bronx rapper was featured in "The Real Housewives of Civil Rights," a two-minute parody that surfaced on TMZ. Tuesday was the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington and King's "I Have a Dream" speech. The sketch from comedian Rip Michaels' new series "Off the Rip" portrays pettiness between Coretta Scott King and Malcolm X's wife, Betty Shabazz, and ends with a joke about Dr. King sleeping with "The Iggy Azalea of the Civil Rights Movement." But Bernice King later thanked Cardi B on Twitter for reaching out and apologizing, and said she looked forward to talking with her.

Louis CK Returns to Stage After Admitting Sexual Misconduct

Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct. He made an unannounced appearance at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village. The club's owner, Noam Dworman, told The New York Times he watched a video of the appearance. He says the 50-year-old was "very relaxed" and was greeted by an ovation from the audience. He says he performed "typical Louis C.K. stuff." Five women last November accused the comedian of inappropriate behavior. He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions. The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

Eddie Murphy Is Going to Be a Dad for the 10th Time. His Rep Says

Eddie Murphy, the 57-year-old actor, is going to be a dad times 10 this year as his girlfriend Paige Butcher is expecting their second child together. "Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," a rep for Murphy confirmed in a statement to People. The announcement comes on the heels of recent sightings of Butcher with a visible baby bump. In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. She was also the first child for Butcher. Murphy is no stranger to fatherhood. He is a dad to five kids with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They share four daughters--Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16--and son Miles, 25.