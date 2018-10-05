John Legend (C) performs onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

It seems like Christmas came early this year.

Early this week, ten-time Grammy winner John Legend announced he will be releasing "A Legendary Christmas," his first holiday album, in late October. But that’s not all -- the singer also announced on Twitter that a 25-stop tour will accompany the release of this album.

The tour will start on November 15th in Clearwater, Florida, making its way up the east coast and then out west, wrapping up on December 30th in San Diego, California. Legend will be stopping in the tri-state area in Atlantic City on November 23rd, and New York City on December 3rd at Madison Square Garden.

The album includes 14 songs, some which Legend composed himself, like “Purple Snowflakes” and “Wrap Me Up in Your Love.” Classic Christmas songs are also in the mix as well, like "Silver Bells" and "Christmas Time Is Here." The album even features Stevie Wonder on harmonica and Esperanza Spalding.

Legend is not the only one with a holiday album coming out on October 26th. This news comes following singer Jessie J’s promotion of her first-ever Christmas album, "This Christmas Day," set to release the very same day which will feature Boyz II Men, Terry Lewis, Babyface, Rodney Jerkins, David Foster, and Jimmy Jam.

