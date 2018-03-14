The attorneys and families for John J. Gotti and Vincent Asaro react after the men were arrested in an arson case. (Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017)

John J. Gotti, the 24-year-old grandson of the late Gambino crime boss for whom he is named, is expected to be sentenced in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty to a road-rage arson over the summer.

Gotti was arrested in the case nearly a year ago, along with reputed mobster Vincent Asaro, who investigators say solicited the younger man to commit the crime. The elderly mobster acquitted in the notorious Lufthansa jewel heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport was sentenced to eight years last year.

The arson dates to 2012 in Howard Beach, authorities said. According to the FBI, Asaro was angry about a traffic dispute and wanted the man's car firebombed. He turned to Gotti, the grandson of John Gotti, who died in federal prison in 2002 following his 1992 conviction on federal racketeering and murder charge, for help, prosecutors said.

Gotti and two associates robbed the Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Association for nearly $5,500 two weeks after the arson, court documents say.

Gotti had already been sentenced to eight years in prison last March after pleading guilty to selling drugs in his Queens neighborhood, and was preparing to head to prison in the case at the time of his arson arrest.

In that case, Gotti was brought down by covert listening devices, like his grandfather. In recorded conversations, Gotti said he sold more than 4,200 pills every month, netting about $100,000 a month in drug sales, and once calculated that his trafficking business generated roughly $1.6 million annually.

Last year, nearly two dozen Gotti relatives pleaded with a Brooklyn judge to be lenient in sentencing the young man to federal time for the arson.

Asaro is perhaps best known for being acquitted of racketeering and other charges in 2015 in connection with the famed Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where more than $6 million in cash and jewels were stolen. He was inducted into the Bonanno family more than 30 years ago and has previously held the position of captain.



