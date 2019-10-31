Ex-Westchester County Teacher Accused of Sex Act With Student at School During School Hours - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Dangerous Storms Threaten After Rainy Day
logo_nyc_2x

Ex-Westchester County Teacher Accused of Sex Act With Student at School During School Hours

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Urgent Care Versus an Emergency Room
    Handout
    John Fraioli

    What to Know

    • An ex-high school teacher in Westchester County is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a child on school property during school hours

    • John Fraioli was arraigned on a felony charge of criminal sexual act in the third degree earlier this week

    • The district's interim chief told Lohud Fraioli resigned June 30 for reasons unrelated to the allegations, of which the district was unaware

    A former New York public school teacher has been charged with criminal sexual act, a felony, for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with an underage student on school property during school hours, prosecutors said this week. 

    John Fraioli was working at New Rochelle High School at the time of the alleged crime, which the Westchester County district attorney's office says happening "in the school building during school hours last spring." 

    Fraioli resigned over the summer, the district's interim superintendent told Lohud in a statement earlier this week. But the resignation wasn't related to the sex allegations, and the district didn't know about those at the time, she said.

    Attorney information for Fraioli wasn't immediately available. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us