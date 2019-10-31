What to Know An ex-high school teacher in Westchester County is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a child on school property during school hours

John Fraioli was arraigned on a felony charge of criminal sexual act in the third degree earlier this week

The district's interim chief told Lohud Fraioli resigned June 30 for reasons unrelated to the allegations, of which the district was unaware

A former New York public school teacher has been charged with criminal sexual act, a felony, for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with an underage student on school property during school hours, prosecutors said this week.

John Fraioli was working at New Rochelle High School at the time of the alleged crime, which the Westchester County district attorney's office says happening "in the school building during school hours last spring."

Fraioli resigned over the summer, the district's interim superintendent told Lohud in a statement earlier this week. But the resignation wasn't related to the sex allegations, and the district didn't know about those at the time, she said.

Attorney information for Fraioli wasn't immediately available.