Skeleton racer John Daly was born in Queens and currently lives in Washington, D.C., but Long Island (Smithtown) is his hometown. His claim to fame? He says his hair is "wind proof, helmet proof and bullet proof," even when sliding headfirst at a speed faster than most cars go on the highway.

U.S. skeleton athlete John Daly retired after a disappointing Winter Olympics in Sochi. He later decided that wasn't the way he wanted to go out, so he is back, trying to medal in Pyeongchang.