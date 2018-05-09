JetBlue will deliver 350 pizzas per day from New York to Los Angeles. (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)

A JetBlue promotion that will bring Angelenos the opportunity to indulge in authentic New York City pizza encountered a hiccup the day it is set to launch.

The website, jetblue.pizza, which customers based in L.A. need to use to place their pizza orders was experiencing technical issues Wednesday.

“We are doing everything we can to fix the ordering issue and we are planning to begin taking orders at 9 a.m. PDT,” JetBlue says in a statement on the website.

Last week, the airlines announced it is rolling out a promotion where it will deliver pizza from Patsy’s Pizzeria of East Harlem to sunny Los Angeles – all for less than $20 a pie.

There is no delivery fee or taxes, but JetBlue promises that the pizza will be delivered to customers’ homes hot and ready to eat.

Customers will be able to choose between a 16” plain cheese or pepperoni pizzas. The plain pizza will be $12, while the pepperoni will be $15.

The only catch? JetBlue will only deliver 350 pizzas a day. Those living in Los Angeles need to place their orders at jetblue.pizza. Only certain zip codes of the county will be available for delivery.

Customers will also be able to track their flying pizzas from John F. Kennedy Airport to Los Angeles International Airport via jetblue.pizza.

The promotion runs through May 11.