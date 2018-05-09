JetBlue’s Cross-Country Pizza Delivery Promotion Encounters Hiccup - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

JetBlue’s Cross-Country Pizza Delivery Promotion Encounters Hiccup

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    JetBlue to Deliver Pizza From NY to LA

    JetBlue will deliver 350 pizzas per day from New York to Los Angeles. (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)

    What to Know

    • A JetBlue promotion that will bring Angelenos authentic New York City pizza encountered a hiccup the day it is set to launch

    • The website jetblue.pizza, which L.A.-based customers need to use to place their pizza orders, was experiencing technical issues Wednesday

    • JetBlue issued a statement saying it was looking into the issue, but customers could still expect to order pizza at 9 a.m. PDT Wednesday

    A JetBlue promotion that will bring Angelenos the opportunity to indulge in authentic New York City pizza encountered a hiccup the day it is set to launch.

    The website, jetblue.pizza, which customers based in L.A. need to use to place their pizza orders was experiencing technical issues Wednesday.

    “We are doing everything we can to fix the ordering issue and we are planning to begin taking orders at 9 a.m. PDT,” JetBlue says in a statement on the website.

    Last week, the airlines announced it is rolling out a promotion where it will deliver pizza from Patsy’s Pizzeria of East Harlem to sunny Los Angeles – all for less than $20 a pie.

    27 of the Best NYC Pizza Joints to Try Right Now

    27 of the Best NYC Pizza Joints to Try Right Now, According to New List
    Garrett Ziegler/Flickr

    There is no delivery fee or taxes, but JetBlue promises that the pizza will be delivered to customers’ homes hot and ready to eat.

    Customers will be able to choose between a 16” plain cheese or pepperoni pizzas. The plain pizza will be $12, while the pepperoni will be $15.

    The only catch? JetBlue will only deliver 350 pizzas a day. Those living in Los Angeles need to place their orders at jetblue.pizza. Only certain zip codes of the county will be available for delivery.

    Customers will also be able to track their flying pizzas from John F. Kennedy Airport to Los Angeles International Airport via jetblue.pizza.

    The promotion runs through May 11.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us