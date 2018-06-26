Police swarmed a JetBlue plane filled with passengers on the tarmac at JFK, sparking a scare. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police swarmed a JetBlue plane filled with passengers on the tarmac at Kennedy Airport Tuesday evening, sparking a scare in what turned out to be a response to a radio equipment problem, according to officials.

It wasn't clear initially why police had surrounded JetBlue flight no. 1623 as it sat on the tarmac at JFK Tuesday evening. Passenger

It wasn't clear initially why police had surrounded JetBlue flight no. 1623 as it sat on the tarmac at JFK Tuesday evening. Passengers tweeted their alarm as they sat on the non-moving plane and noticed police cars outside.

Radio transmissions between the air traffic controller and the plane reveals initial confusion as the JetBlue flight, which was headed to Los Angeles, failed to respond to tower.

Minutes later, the controller tries calling again, and still no answer -- and the flight by now is holding up other planes, transmissions on LiveATC.net show. The controller tries yet again to contact the flight, and starts telling other planes to try and go around the JetBlue plane.

It turns out the plane experienced a radio equipment problem while taxiing for departure around 8 p.m., and the radio issue sent a false alarm to the JFK tower, according to a JetBlue official.

"While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded out of an abundance of caution," JetBlue said in a statement. "The aircraft was cleared and returned to the gate for inspection."

The Port Authority, which operates the three New York City-area airports, confirmed the plane was inspected and cleared with no security threat.

Photos posted on social media from inside the plane shows passengers holding up their arms as police in heavy tactical gear walked up and down the aisle.

In radio transmissions between Port Authority police, one dispatch posted on Broadcastify says: "Security issue, they have a radio malfunction. They can hear what's going on but they cannot transmit at this time. Asking permission turn them back to the taxiway."

"Negative at this time," an officer responds. "We're going to check out the aircraft right here, copy?"

And finally shortly after: "Tower says they have radio contact with the crew. There is no security issue."

The FAA says it will investigate.