Dozens of travelers diverted away from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport amid Thursday's blizzard had their pain multiplied when a bus they took from Washington stalled out on Interstate 95.

Several travelers who were aboard JetBlue flight 2430 from Southwest Florida International Airport to JFK took to Twitter on Thursday night to complain that the charter bus from Dulles -- where the plane was diverted -- broke down in Delaware. Passengers said it was more than two hours before another bus could come to rescue them.

"There were infants on the bus, and elderly people," said Sonny Beach, one of the stranded travelers. "That plane should have never left the runway (in Florida)."

Beach said that after making it all the way to New York City before the flight -- which he thought would have been canceled due to the weather -- was diverted. Then he hopped on one of six charter buses offered to him and fellow stranded travelers only to again be stranded, this time in sparsely populated part of Delaware.

One rider even complained that she called 911 for a rescue to no avail.

"There are babies and small children on this bus and it’s pitch dark. Driver can’t get help," the traveler tweeted.

The rescue bus arrived about 9 p.m. and made it to John F. Kennedy Airport before midnight on Thursday. Beach said that he and others were also given $1,000 in compensation from JetBlue.

The airline in a statement Thursday apologized to the stranded travelers, some of whom said they'd been in transit for days already.

"We’re sorry for the additional delay this caused and our team will be reaching out directly to each of the customers," the airline said.