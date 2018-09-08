Jesus Statue Vandalized With Condiments: Church

A Jesus statue is splattered with what appears to be ketchup and mustard.

Three statues, including one depicting Jesus, were vandalized with ketchup and mustard, church officials said.

The statues of Jesus, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Juan Diego were squirted with the condiments sometime Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the Rev. Nicholas Blackwell.

Officials at St. Simon Stock and St. Joseph Church chose not to report the vandalism to police.

The church in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx has been vandalized before, notably on Good Friday, Blackwell said.