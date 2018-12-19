Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Trying to Extort 'Jersey Shore' Star

A former boyfriend of Jersey Shore star Jennifer “J-Woww” Farley has been accused of extorting the reality star.

Thomas Lippolis tried to extort $25,000 from Farley to not tell secrets about her to the media, according to Toms River Police Department.

Police say Farley learned about the scheme through her publicist, who received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money.

In the past, Lippolis has said he was more than just a boyfriend. Back in 2010, the ex-boyfriend and former manager of Farley sued the reality star for allegedly cheating him out of his profit. it's not clear how the case concluded.

Lippolis was booked Wednesday and is facing extortion charges.