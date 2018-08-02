Jersey Shore Boardwalk Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Activities, Deals - NBC New York
Jersey Shore Boardwalk Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Activities, Deals

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: Visitors take a stroll on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • A popular boardwalk in the Jersey Shore is celebrating a milestone birthday Thursday

    • Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, is turning 90 years old

    • To celebrate the occasion there will be a number of deals and activities planned for the day throughout the boardwalk

    A popular boardwalk in the Jersey Shore is celebrating a milestone birthday Thursday.

    Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, is turning 90 years old — and with the occasion comes a number of deals and activities planned for the day.

    Visitors will be able to enjoy hotdogs and ice cream cones for 90 cents each, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in select locations.

    Passersby can also buy a large coffee and receive a free limited edition 90th anniversary refillable cup.

    Starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. there will be strolling entertainment throughout the boardwalk.

    Additionally from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be music and dancing on the South Beach Stage that will feature song hits throughout the decades.

    From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a caricature in the amusement park.

    The celebrations will culminate with a firework show at dark.

    For more activities and additional information on the celebration, click here.

