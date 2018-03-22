An 84-year-old New Jersey school bus driver has been accused of sexually assaulting at least 9 children during his term as a bus driver dating back to the 1960s.

Edward Atoeff was arrested Monday after Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said two adult victims reported that they were sexually assaulted by Atoeff at the ages eight and twelve in February.

Detectives allege Atoeff assaulted at least seven other victims during his time as a bus driver for Jastyke Transportation, which Atoeff both owned and operated. The investigation is ongoing.

Atoeff has been charged with two counts of first degree, aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second degree, sexual assault, and is awaiting trial.

Attorney information for the man was not immediately available.

Robertson is asking anyone with information regarding Aoeff to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100.

