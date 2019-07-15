Jersey Pizza Chain Selling Just Crusts - NBC New York
Jersey Pizza Chain Selling Just Crusts

By Liam McBain

Published 11 minutes ago

    The brains behind pumpkin spice pizza and gender reveal lasagna are debuting a new pizza deviancy on Thursday: the just crust side order.

    “We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen,” Villa Italian Kitchen director of communication Mimi Wunderlich said in a press release.

    “We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea.”

    Everyone's favorite part or not, the crusts will be sold for $2.75.

    The pizza crust pizza follows a trend of strange-and-unusual pies in the tri-state. Last year, Industry Kitchen debuted the Gingernut Pizza while this pickle pizza got the attention of Gordon Ramsey for all the wrong reasons. 

