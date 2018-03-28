Participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants across the country will be donating 100 percent of their sales Wednesday to a good cause.

More than 1,300 location are joining forces with more than 170 local charities for the company’s Eight Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Last year, Jersey Mike’s raised more than $5.5 million nationwide, and the restaurant says it wants to break that record.

In New Jersey, charities include Alex's Lemonade Stand, Hugs For Brady, Make-A-Wish New Jersey, Ryans Quest, Seans Pals, Steps Together and Westfield YMCA.

New York’s include Captain Youth and Family Services, Long Island Cares, Inc.- The Harry Chapin Food Bank, Long Island Cares, Inc.- The Harry Chapin Food Bank, Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Staten Island CYO.

Find your local charity here.