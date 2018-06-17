Jersey City Schools to Close Early on Monday Due to Anticipated 'Excessive Heat' - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Jersey City Schools to Close Early on Monday Due to Anticipated 'Excessive Heat'

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jersey City Schools to Close Early on Monday Due to Anticipated 'Excessive Heat'
    Jersey City Public Schools
    Lincoln High School in Jersey City.

    Public schools in Jersey City will close early on Monday due to what's expected to be a day of "excessive heat."

    Students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., the Jersey City School District said on its website and Twitter account.


    Temperatures are expected to climb above 90 degrees on Monday.

    After-school programs, including the CASPER Program, will be canceled, the school district noted.

    Jersey City isn't the only district planning to cut its school day short on Monday. The Danbury School District in Connecticut will operate on a half-day schedule, Mayor Mark Boughton said.

    New York City schools will be on their regular schedule tomorrow, the city's Department of Education said. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us