Public schools in Jersey City will close early on Monday due to what's expected to be a day of "excessive heat."

Students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., the Jersey City School District said on its website and Twitter account.





Temperatures are expected to climb above 90 degrees on Monday.



After-school programs, including the CASPER Program, will be canceled, the school district noted.

Jersey City isn't the only district planning to cut its school day short on Monday. The Danbury School District in Connecticut will operate on a half-day schedule, Mayor Mark Boughton said.

New York City schools will be on their regular schedule tomorrow, the city's Department of Education said.