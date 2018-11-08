Driver Hits Deliveryman, Smashes Into Jersey City Store - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Driver Hits Deliveryman, Smashes Into Jersey City Store

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Hits Deliveryman, Smashes Into Jersey City Store
    News 4 NY

    An apparently speeding driver hit a pizza deliveryman walking down the street before smashing into a building in Jersey City, police and witnesses say, and surveillance video shows. 

    It's not clear what caused the driver to plow into the building at Martin Luther King Drive and Armstrong Avenue. News 4 cameras at the scene showed the the hood of the black sedan crumpled and the windshield smashed. 

    The storefront of the photography business was smashed in.

    Surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows the car flying down the street just before the crash. A doctor working on the block also said he ran out to help when the car hit a pizza deliveryman walking down the street. His condition wasn't immediately clear. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us