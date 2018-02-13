Jerry Seinfeld on 'Seinfeld' Revival: 'It's Possible'

What's the deal with a "Seinfeld" reboot?

That was more or less the question Ellen DeGeneres posed to comedian Jerry Seinfeld during Tuesday's episode of her syndicated talk show while the pair talked about the resurgence of classic network sitcoms such as "Will & Grace" and "Rosanne."

"It's possible," Seinfeld replied, to raucous cheers and applause from the studio audience.

"They like the idea," he added as the crowd cheered.

Seinfeld didn't delve into any more details on whether the classic "show about nothing" set on Manhattan's Upper West Side. It's also unclear whether any plans are actually in the works for a reboot or reunion show.

In 2017, the comedian said he wasn't interested in rebooting the show, asking "why?" when an interviewer with ET asked if there was any chance he, Jason Alexander, Julia Louise-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and other cast members would get back together for a special or reunion.

But the four actors did get back together in 2009 for a story line about a ficitional reunion of the NBC show on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which stars "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David.