State health officials say two people in the greater New York City area have developed measles after they were exposed to two European tourists with measles at three Jehovah's Witness facilities last month.

The two new cases of measles in Putnam County potentially put others at risk of developing measles, the state health department says. The risk is low, however, for people who have been vaccinated or are immune.

A third person also developed measles from exposure to the tourists, but that person is a Connecticut resident and hasn't exposed it to anyone in New York, officials said.

The tourists with measles may have exposed others at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on New Jersey Avenue in Brooklyn between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15; the Watchtower World Headquarters on Kings Drive in Tuxedo Park between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16; and the Watchtower Educational Center on Watchtower Drive in Patterson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17.

Officials urged anyone who was exposed and is suffering symptoms to contact a health care provider before seeking treatment in order to minimize exposure.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure, the state said.

This most recent incident marks the fourth month in a row that European tourists with confirmed cases of measles have traveled through the tri-state area. Officials previously warned of one incident in Manhattan and two at Newark Liberty International Airport.