An off-duty Newark police officer shot and killed his estranged wife and seriously injured her boyfriend in Jefferson, New Jersey, late Sunday night, law enforcement sources confirmed.

Jefferson Township police posted on Facebook early Monday morning and warned residents about "a serious incident" in the White Rock section of Jefferson but didn't go into details. Police sources say the Newark police lieutenant left two children in the house after the shooting and fled.

The woman's boyfriend is in critical condition but the kids were unharmed.

The officer was later taken into custody in Livingston, a law enforcement official said.

Morris County Prosecutor's Office is expected to provide more details when they become available, police said.

This is a developing story.