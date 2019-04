In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, photo, a police vehicle responds in New York. That long, droning police and ambulance siren that has become part of the soundtrack of New York City for generations could be changing. A pair of city lawmakers has proposed switching to the high-low, European-style wail heard on the streets of London and Paris. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A driver lost control of her Jeep on Sunday morning in Queens and struck a tree, killing her passenger, police said.

Dewayne Williams, 36, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene in South Ozone Park, the NYPD said.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition, the NYPD said.

She was driving eastbound on South Conduit Avenue approaching the Nassau Expressway when she crashed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.