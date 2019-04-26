Two people charged in the death of a Staten Island teacher appeared before a judge today. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was missing for nearly a week before her badly burned body was found in a storage center on Staten Island

The mother of three worked two jobs -- as a public school elementary school teacher and a Dollar Store clerk -- and hadn't shown up

Her estranged husband and his girlfriend have been charged with second-degree murder in the case; they are due in court Friday

The man and his girlfriend accused of killing a Staten Island teacher last month are due in court Friday.

Authorities say Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was killed by her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, who then allegedly dumped her body in a garbage bag, surrounded by air fresheners, at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived. Jeanine Cammarata had been missing for nearly a week before her burned body turned up.

Michael Cammarata and Egea both are accused of second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to a criminal complaint. They are excpted to enter a plea.

If convicted of murder, each faces a sentence of 25 to life.

