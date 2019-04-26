Couple Accused in Staten Island Teacher's Murder Due in Court - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Couple Accused in Staten Island Teacher's Murder Due in Court

Jeanine Cammarata had been missing for nearly a week before her burned body turned up at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspects in Teacher's Death Face a Judge

    Two people charged in the death of a Staten Island teacher appeared before a judge today. Roseanne Colletti reports.

    (Published Thursday, April 11, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was missing for nearly a week before her badly burned body was found in a storage center on Staten Island

    • The mother of three worked two jobs -- as a public school elementary school teacher and a Dollar Store clerk -- and hadn't shown up

    • Her estranged husband and his girlfriend have been charged with second-degree murder in the case; they are due in court Friday

    The man and his girlfriend accused of killing a Staten Island teacher last month are due in court Friday.

    Authorities say Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was killed by her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, who then allegedly dumped her body in a garbage bag, surrounded by air fresheners, at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived. Jeanine Cammarata had been missing for nearly a week before her burned body turned up. 

    Michael Cammarata and Egea both are accused of second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to a criminal complaint. They are excpted to enter a plea. 

    If convicted of murder, each faces a sentence of 25 to life.

    Two Charged in Missing Teacher's Murder

    [NY] Two Charged in Missing Teacher's Murder

    Police say they've arrested a missing Staten Island teacher's estranged husband and his girlfriend in connection with her murder. Michael George reports.

    (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us