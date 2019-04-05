Husband, Girlfriend Charged With Murder in Missing NYC Mom Case: Police Sources - NBC New York
Husband, Girlfriend Charged With Murder in Missing NYC Mom Case: Police Sources

The estranged husband ofJeanine Cammarata, was seen on surveillance footage at the facility where the body was found, an official says.

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Body Found May Be Tied to Missing Teacher

    There is a growing memorial on Staten Island honoring the teacher and mother who hasn't been seen since Saturday. Checkey Beckford reports.

    (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

    The estranged husband of a missing Staten Island teacher and mother of three, as well as his girlfriend, were arrested on murder charges Friday, a day after a body charred beyond recognition was found in a storage facility a few miles from where she lived, NYPD sources tell News 4.

    Jeanine Cammarata, 37, had been missing for nearly a week before the burned body was found in a garbage bag, surrounded by air fresheners, at a sprawling storage center in her home borough. The girlfriend of her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, was the one who pointed investigators to the site, a senior law enforcement official told News 4.

    The husband was also captured on surveillance footage at the facility, the senior official said. 

    The murder charges come as the medical examiner's office continues to work to confirm a positive identification; investigators said Thursday that the body had been burned so badly it was completely unrecognizable. A spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office told News 4 Friday the ID had yet to be made.

