What to Know
Five women stole a bag from a man as he fought in a club owned by Jay-Z early Sunday morning
The bag contained $155,000 in cash and jewelry
One of the women may be a nurse from Boston, according to sources
A group of five women stole $155,000 in cash and jewelry from a man as he was fighting someone at a Manhattan club owned by hip-hop artist Jay-Z, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the five women hours after they allegedly slipped off with the cash and jewels from the 40/40 Club on West 25th Street early Sunday morning.
The valuables belonged to a 27-year-old man who got into a fight at the club around 3 a.m. The quarrel started as a war of words but escalated into a full-on fight, police said.
While the man was in the fray, the group of women grabbed a bag from his seat that was loaded with $40,000 in cash and jewelry worth $115,000.
The NYPD believes the fight wasn’t related to the robbery and that the women took advantage of the altercation to steal the bag.
One of the suspects, a blonde woman, told someone in the victim’s entourage that she was a nurse from Boston, police sources told NBC 4. That woman was later seen getting into a car with Massachusetts plates, according to the sources.