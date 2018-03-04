Group of Women Steal $155K From Man in Melee at Jay-Z Club: Police - NBC New York
Group of Women Steal $155K From Man in Melee at Jay-Z Club: Police

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Women Rob Man of $155K at Jay-Z's Club in NYC

    A man who got into a fistfight at a club owned by Jay-Z in Manhattan noticed his bag of cash and jewels was missing when the dust settled. Police say five women are to blame.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Five women stole a bag from a man as he fought in a club owned by Jay-Z early Sunday morning

    • The bag contained $155,000 in cash and jewelry

    • One of the women may be a nurse from Boston, according to sources

    A group of five women stole $155,000 in cash and jewelry from a man as he was fighting someone at a Manhattan club owned by hip-hop artist Jay-Z, police said.

    The NYPD released surveillance video of the five women hours after they allegedly slipped off with the cash and jewels from the 40/40 Club on West 25th Street early Sunday morning. 

    The valuables belonged to a 27-year-old man who got into a fight at the club around 3 a.m. The quarrel started as a war of words but escalated into a full-on fight, police said.

    While the man was in the fray, the group of women grabbed a bag from his seat that was loaded with $40,000 in cash and jewelry worth $115,000.

    The NYPD believes the fight wasn’t related to the robbery and that the women took advantage of the altercation to steal the bag.

    One of the suspects, a blonde woman, told someone in the victim’s entourage that she was a nurse from Boston, police sources told NBC 4. That woman was later seen getting into a car with Massachusetts plates, according to the sources.

