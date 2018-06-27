A family friend of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was found dead inside the football player's New Jersey home. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018)

What to Know A body was found in the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and police are currently investigating it as a homicide

Jenkins was not home at the time; he's believed to be in Florida

His brother, now in custody in New York on a parole violation, is considered a person of interest in the case

The brother of Giants star Janoris Jenkins is a person of interest in the death of a man found in the football player's home, prosecutors said Wednesday.

William Jenkins is in custody in Ontario County, New York, on a New York parole violation, District Attorney James Ritts told News 4. He is expected to go before a judge Thursday on the parole issue.

The question of extradition to New Jersey is also expected to come up at that time, provided Bergen County authorities make a request.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old family friend was found dead inside Janoris Jenkins' Fair Lawn home. Jenkins was not home at the time, and appeared to be in Florida.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins, was living at the home recently. It's not clear how he died but sources say police are investigating it as a homicide.

The Giants organization has said it is monitoring the situation. A message left with Jenkins was not immediately returned.

Neighbors say Janoris Jenkins has lived there for about two years.

"He's quiet, he's respectful, he keeps to himself," one woman said. "If you say hi to him or engage him, he'll engage you nicely. He's respectful."

Another woman said she frequently walks her dogs late at night, and never hears anything. She says it's a quiet neighborhood.

One neighbor went on to say Jenkins has been a better neighbor than most; he would sign autographs and give out candy on Halloween to kids who rang his doorbell, that person said.