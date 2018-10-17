What to Know No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million

Health officials report a jump in cases of a rare paralyzing illness in kids, and said it seems to be following an every-other-year pattern

A legal pimp who gained popularity for an HBO series about his business and a Republican candidate for the state Legislature has died

Pompeo Arrives in Turkey as Probe Into Khashoggi Heats Up

A pro-government Turkish newspaper published a gruesome recounting of the alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, just as America's top diplomat arrived in the country for talks over the Washington Post columnist's disappearance. The report by Yeni Safak adds to the ever-increasing pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi, who vanished Oct. 2 while visiting the consulate to pick up paperwork he needed to get married. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told journalists before leaving Riyadh that Saudi leaders, including King Salman and his son, the 33-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, "made no exceptions on who they would hold accountable." "They made a commitment to hold anyone connected to any wrongdoing that may be found accountable for that, whether they are a senior officer or official," Pompeo said.

No Winning Mega Millions Ticket; Jackpot Climbs to $868M

No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million. Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all 6 numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in the drawing. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9. The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million. It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million. Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cases of Mysterious Paralyzing Illness Reported in 22 States

U.S. health officials reported a jump in cases of a rare paralyzing illness in children, and said it seems to be following an every-other-year pattern. At least 62 cases have been confirmed in 22 states this year, and at least 65 additional illnesses in those states are being investigated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similar waves of the same illness occurred in 2014 and 2016. NBC News did its own unofficial survey of state health officials, finding 87 confirmed or suspected cases in 26 states. CDC officials say they haven't found the cause. Some possible suspects, such as polio and West Nile virus, have been ruled out. Another kind of virus is suspected, but it's been found in only some of the cases.

Brothel Owner, GOP Political Candidate Dennis Hof Dies at 72

Nevada authorities say a legal pimp who gained popularity for an HBO series about his business and a Republican candidate for the state Legislature has died. Nye County sheriff Lt. David Boruchowitz said an employee at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas summoned authorities after Hof was found unresponsive and not breathing. Boruchowitz says there is no sign of foul play. Hof was the Republican nominee this year for a heavily GOP legislative district. Ballots have already been printed in the race and it wasn't immediately clear how elections officials would handle Hof's death. Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

Melania Trump Spokeswoman Slams T.I. Over Lookalike Stripper Video

A spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump is calling for a boycott of T.I. after the rapper released a teaser video depicting a woman strongly resembling the first lady performing a striptease in the Oval Office. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, tweeted Friday, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye” before sharing the video, which shows a woman who looks like Melania Trump entering the Oval Office wearing only high heels and a green jacket that reads “I really don’t care. Do you?” In June, Trump made headlines wearing a similar jacket to the Texas border to visit immigrant children separated from their parents. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, slammed the minute-long trailer as "disgusting." The video has racked up over 1.5 million views on T.I.'s Twitter account.