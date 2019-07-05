What to Know
The 9th annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is bringing Caribbean culture to Queens on July 21.
The event will be held at the Roy Wilkins Park and, according to the website, will attract over 20,000 people. The Caribbean food will be cooked by eight different chefs and 15 vendors.
Dancehall musician Shenseea and soca artist Buji Garlin will be among the six musical acts bringing all kinds of Caribbean music to the festival.
