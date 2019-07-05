Jamaican Jerk Festival to Bring the Island’s Food and Music to NYC - NBC New York
Jamaican Jerk Festival to Bring the Island’s Food and Music to NYC

By Liam McBain

Published 25 minutes ago

    File Image: Jamaican Jerk Chicken cooks on a charcoal grill

    What to Know

    • The 9th annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is bringing Caribbean culture to Queens on July 21

    • The event will be held at the Roy Wilkins Park

    • The Caribbean food will be cooked by eight different chefs and 15 vendors

    The 9th annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is bringing Caribbean culture to Queens on July 21.

    The event will be held at the Roy Wilkins Park and, according to the website, will attract over 20,000 people. The Caribbean food will be cooked by eight different chefs and 15 vendors.

    Dancehall musician Shenseea and soca artist Buji Garlin will be among the six musical acts bringing all kinds of Caribbean music to the festival.

    For more information, click here.

