What to Know An 84-year-old woman is dead and an 85-year-old man is hurt after a fire ripped through a home in Queens late Wednesday, officials say

Ruth Andrade was found inside on the first floor unconscious; she was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead

It's not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze on 91st Avenue in Jamaica

A woman is dead and an 85-year-old man was hurt after a fire tore through a home in Queens late Wednesday.

Fire officials say the blaze broke at around 11:30 p.m. on 91st Avenue, near Merrick Boulevard, in Jamaica. Once the flames were put out, firefighters found 84-year-old Ruth Andrade of Queens, inside and unconscious on the first floor. Andrade was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 85-year-old man was also transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, officials said. A third person, according to fire officials, also suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The relationship between the victims, if any, wasn't immediately clear.

About 150 firefighters got the flames under control around 1 a.m. Thursday, about an hour and a half after the fire sparked inside the home.

The Department of Buildings and fire marshals remain on the scene. It's not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.