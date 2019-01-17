84-Year-Old Woman Dead, 85-Year-Old Man Hurt in Queens Fire: Cops - NBC New York
84-Year-Old Woman Dead, 85-Year-Old Man Hurt in Queens Fire: Cops

The woman has been identified as 84-year-old Ruth Andrade of Queens

By Katherine Creag

Published 22 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 84-year-old woman is dead and an 85-year-old man is hurt after a fire ripped through a home in Queens late Wednesday, officials say

    • Ruth Andrade was found inside on the first floor unconscious; she was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead

    • It's not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze on 91st Avenue in Jamaica

    A woman is dead and an 85-year-old man was hurt after a fire tore through a home in Queens late Wednesday.

    Fire officials say the blaze broke at around 11:30 p.m. on 91st Avenue, near Merrick Boulevard, in Jamaica. Once the flames were put out, firefighters found 84-year-old Ruth Andrade of Queens, inside and unconscious on the first floor. Andrade was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The 85-year-old man was also transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, officials said. A third person, according to fire officials, also suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The relationship between the victims, if any, wasn't immediately clear. 

    About 150 firefighters got the flames under control around 1 a.m. Thursday, about an hour and a half after the fire sparked inside the home. 

    The Department of Buildings and fire marshals remain on the scene. It's not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze. 

