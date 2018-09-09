What to Know Sunday may feel more like October than early September, as wet, cooler weather moves through the tri-state area

The five boroughs, Westchester and Fairfield counties will likely see some light rain throughout the day

Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda recommends you bring a jacket and umbrella with you if you’re leaving home

Heavy rain could be on the horizon Sunday evening into Monday, according to Storm Team 4. It will likely be a damp, breezy, chilly day, with a high of 66 and a low of 60 this evening.

Monday is expected to be cloudy and mild, with morning rain that will lead to isolated showers and a possible afternoon storm, Storm Team 4 says.

Any rain tonight will be caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon, Miranda says.

Tropical Storm Florence, meanwhile, is expected to intensify on Monday.