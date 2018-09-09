Jacket and Umbrella Suggested as Wet Weather Moves Through Tri-State - NBC New York
Jacket and Umbrella Suggested as Wet Weather Moves Through Tri-State

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Your Forecast for Sunday, Sept. 9

    Raphael Miranda's weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 9.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Sunday may feel more like October than early September, as wet, cooler weather moves through the tri-state area

    • The five boroughs, Westchester and Fairfield counties will likely see some light rain throughout the day

    • Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda recommends you bring a jacket and umbrella with you if you’re leaving home

    Sunday may feel more like October than early September as wet, cooler weather moves through the tri-state area.

    The five boroughs, Westchester and Fairfield counties will likely see some light rain throughout the day. Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda recommends you bring a jacket and umbrella with you if you’re leaving home.

    Heavy rain could be on the horizon Sunday evening into Monday, according to Storm Team 4. It will likely be a damp, breezy, chilly day, with a high of 66 and a low of 60 this evening.

    Monday is expected to be cloudy and mild, with morning rain that will lead to isolated showers and a possible afternoon storm, Storm Team 4 says.

    Any rain tonight will be caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon, Miranda says.

    Tropical Storm Florence, meanwhile, is expected to intensify on Monday.

