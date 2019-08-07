JFK, Newark Airports Rank Among Best for Amenities, Report Reveals - NBC New York
JFK, Newark Airports Rank Among Best for Amenities, Report Reveals

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    File Image: Customers sit inside a restaurant at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 15, 2017 (Photo by: Caitlin Ochs/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • JFK Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, were ranked No. 1 and No. 4 among the top 5 airports for amenities, according to list

    • The ranking was published by The Points Guy, a website for travel news

    • However, these two airports do not rank high in any of the other lists compiled by The Points Guy

    For many people traveling is a stressful ordeal. However, the journey starts at the airport and depending what airport you find yourself in, it can be the start of a great trip or a dismal one.

    It turns out that one New York airport and one in New Jersey are among the best when it comes to airport amenities. That’s right! Two local airports rank high when it comes to its lounges, restaurants, quality of life and sustainability. Not only are they among the best, but one actually tops the list.

    John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, were ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, among the top 5 airports for amenities, according to a study by The Points Guy, a website for travel news.

    However, these two airports do not rank high in any of the other lists compiled by The Points Guy, including the overall best airports list in which JFK Airport comes in at No. 22 out of 50 and Newark Liberty comes in at a lukewarm No. 34. LaGuardia Airport scores even worse coming in 45th place.

