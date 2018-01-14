Smoke Sparks Evacuation of Plane at JFK Airport - NBC New York
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A Delta flight was evacuated amid a smoke condition

    • Photos show firefighters inspecting the plane

    • No injuries were reported

    A commercial plane was evacuated amid a smoky scene at John F. Kennedy Airport on Sunday evening, officials said.

    Delta flight 2164 was near Terminal 2 when the crew reported a smoke condition, according to Port Authority PBA.

    Photos from the scene show Port Authority Police Aircraft Rescue firefighters inside the aircraft.

    Port Authority PBA said the plane was evacuated, although it's unclear how many people left the plane.

    No injuries were reported. 

    It wasn’t immediately known what caused the smoke condition.

