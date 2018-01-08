A water pipe break in one of the terminals at Kennedy Airport on Sunday added to the delays at the beleaguered airport trying to recover from the aftermath of a snowstorm that has stranded thousands of passengers. Wale Aliyu reports.

The Port Authority warned Monday there could be fresh delays at JFK Airport, after a nightmare weekend of overcrowding, broken water pipes and delays that kept passengers on planes in freezing weather for hours.

"There may be delays at #JFK. Please allow extra time and contact your airline," the authority, which manages the airport, warned in an early Monday alert.

FlightAware showed 19 inbound and 39 outbound flights cancelled or delayed as of 5:30 Monday morning.

That followed a water pipe break that flooded a terminal at the airport on Sunday, compounding problems for travelers on a third straight day of bitter cold, system failures, delays and chaos.

The Port Authority said a water pipe break flooded the arrivals hall at Terminal 4 just before 2 p.m. and that the authority is opening an investigation into the cause.

"What happened at JFK Airport is unacceptable, and travelers expect and deserve better," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "While the water pipe break that occurred appears to be weather-related, we have launched an investigation into the incident to determine exactly what occurred and why an internal pipe was not weather protected and whether any other failures contributed to this disruption."

The flooding shut down part of Terminal 4, suspending international flights to the terminal Sunday evening.

Photo credit: @ReuvenFen/Twitter

Video on social media showed water pouring down from ceilings and covering a wide swath of the terminal floor as workers tried to mop it up.

A spokesman said international flights to Terminal 4 were temporarily suspended as a result of the water pipe break. The inner roadway at the arrivals area of Terminal 4 was also closed because of the water, but the outer roadway remained open, he added.

Electricity to the flooded areas of the terminal was shut off after the pipe broke to ensure safety and prevent short-circuiting. On social media, people posted videos of a darkened terminal.

"Wow! Total meltdown at #JFK after a water main break led to a power outage and no luggage for anyone #welcometonewyork," Twitter user @bubblyandbella posted.

Shawn Makinen, vice president of facilities for JFKIAT, the company which operates Terminal 4, said in a statement, "We are working closely with local agencies and authorities, as well as on-site emergency maintenance personnel, to resume normal operations as quickly as possible."

The flooded terminal and loss of power came as travelers endured hours-long waits on the tarmac, only to face more hours-long waits for their baggage when they got inside the terminal. Social media posts show mountains of luggage in baggage claim.

It came after another set of travel nightmares on Saturday: two planes collided on the tarmac and a man was arrested with a loaded, stolen gun while going through security.

The China Southern flight was being towed when the planes collided shortly after midnight, the FAA said. Both planes are Boeing 777s. No one was injured and all the passengers got off safely, but the collision only added to the mess.

Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that Flight 118 from New York to Kuwait was struck by the Chinese plane as it was parked before takeoff. The airline said it was working with authorities in New York to investigate. The Kuwait Airways passengers were taken to hotels as they waited for alternative flights, the airline said.

The China Southern plane didn't have any passengers at the time, according to the Port Authority.

Also Saturday morning, Port Authority police said they arrested a 61-year-old man with a stolen gun as he went through security.

The man, from Queens, had the loaded Sig Sauer P238 .38 caliber gun wrapped in his coat as it went through the conveyor belt of an X-ray machine at security, police said. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

A "cascading series of issues" including extreme cold, frozen equipment breakdowns, staff shortages and difficulties in baggage handling also contributed to the delays, the Port Authority said.

Tempers flared at the luggage carousel, where travelers waited for hours and posted pictures on social media of bags piling up.

Emillio Mesa posted a photo of himself amid a sea of luggage on Instagram early Sunday and wrote: "I call this #baggageapocalypse ! I’ve been here since 8pm and still no luggage or answers! What is going on??! #jfkchaos #delta #nightmare"

I call this #baggageapocalypse ! I’ve been here since 8pm and still no luggage or answers! What is going on??! #jfkchaos #delta #nightmare A post shared by The Art of Hospitality (@emilliom1) on Jan 7, 2018 at 1:20am PST

One person was recorded on video breaking out in a shouting, profanity-laden tirade while waiting for her bags at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. "I'm tired, man," she said, in about the only sentence that could be printed without obscenities.

Virgin Atlantic said in a tweet that police were called to a disturbance at a gate they were sharing with another airline. The disturbance broke out after the other airline canceled a flight.