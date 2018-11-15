JFK Airport's Terminal 5 was briefly shut down Thursday as authorities investigated a possible suspicious package, sources familiar with the situation and Port Authority officials tell News 4.

The sources say a TSA dog alerted handlers to a bag at Hawaiian Air check-in in Terminal 5, the JetBlue terminal, Thursday morning. The bomb squad responded as a precaution and the package was cleared within about 20 minutes.

No evacuation was ordered; passengers were just moved to the other side of the terminal out of an abundance of caution.