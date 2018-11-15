JFK Airport Terminal 5 Briefly Shut Down After TSA Dog Hits on Bag: Sources - NBC New York
JFK Airport Terminal 5 Briefly Shut Down After TSA Dog Hits on Bag: Sources

By Pei-Sze Cheng

Published 2 hours ago

    JFK Airport's Terminal 5 was briefly shut down Thursday as authorities investigated a possible suspicious package, sources familiar with the situation and Port Authority officials tell News 4.

    The sources say a TSA dog alerted handlers to a bag at Hawaiian Air check-in in Terminal 5, the JetBlue terminal, Thursday morning. The bomb squad responded as a precaution and the package was cleared within about 20 minutes. 

    No evacuation was ordered; passengers were just moved to the other side of the terminal out of an abundance of caution. 

